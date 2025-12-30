© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here is a fun Dance Song, that would be perfect for your next Spin Class, Dance, Fashion Show, or Workout. It's really motivating !
Eye Candy
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, and Lyrics, AI Voice/Music
Spin Class, Dance, Workout, Fashion Shows,
(Verse 1)
You Got it, and They Want t
Sparkle Time, Make It glow
Tantalize, with your assets
Mesmerize, give them a show
(Chorus)
Eye Candy, (Red Carpet Celebrity)
Eye Candy, (Slay The Catwalk Baby)
Eye Candy, (Strike A Pose for all to see)
You're invited to the party...
Eye Candy, (Red Carpet Celebrity)
Eye Candy, (Slay The Catwalk Baby)
Eye Candy, (Strike A Pose for all to see)
You're invited to the party....
Eye Candy
(Verse 2)
Advertise, your fancy fit
Accentuate, your portfolio
Exaggerate, your silhouette
You're the queen, of the dance floor
(Chorus)
Eye Candy, (Red Carpet Celebrity)
Eye Candy, (Slay The Catwalk Baby)
Eye Candy, (Strike A Pose for all to see)
You're invited to the party...
Eye Candy, (Red Carpet Celebrity)
Eye Candy, (Slay The Catwalk Baby)
Eye Candy, (Strike A Pose for all to see)
You're invited to the party....
Eye Candy
(Bridge 1)
Welcome To The Bizarre, Welcome To The Strange
It's all a big show, and you're on stage
(pause)(spoken)
Hero Shot. Don't Stop.
(Chorus)
Eye Candy, (Red Carpet Celebrity)
Eye Candy, (Slay The Catwalk Baby)
Eye Candy, (Strike A Pose for all to see)
You're invited to the party...
Eye Candy, (Red Carpet Celebrity)
Eye Candy, (Slay The Catwalk Baby)
Eye Candy, (Strike A Pose for all to see)
You're invited to the party....
Eye Candy
(Bridge 1)
You're a star, You're A Celebrity
You have main character energy
(pause)(spoken)
Hero Shot. Don't Stop.
(Chorus)
Eye Candy, (Red Carpet Celebrity)
Eye Candy, (Slay The Catwalk Baby)
Eye Candy, (Strike A Pose for all to see)
You're invited to the party...
Eye Candy, (Red Carpet Celebrity)
Eye Candy, (Slay The Catwalk Baby)
Eye Candy, (Strike A Pose for all to see)
You're invited to the party....
Eye Candy
(pause)(spoken)
Hero Shot.