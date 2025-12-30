Here is a fun Dance Song, that would be perfect for your next Spin Class, Dance, Fashion Show, or Workout. It's really motivating !





Eye Candy

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing





100% my concept, idea, direction, arrangement, and Lyrics, AI Voice/Music

Spin Class, Dance, Workout, Fashion Shows,













(Verse 1)





You Got it, and They Want t

Sparkle Time, Make It glow

Tantalize, with your assets

Mesmerize, give them a show













(Chorus)





Eye Candy, (Red Carpet Celebrity)

Eye Candy, (Slay The Catwalk Baby)

Eye Candy, (Strike A Pose for all to see)

You're invited to the party...

Eye Candy, (Red Carpet Celebrity)

Eye Candy, (Slay The Catwalk Baby)

Eye Candy, (Strike A Pose for all to see)

You're invited to the party....





Eye Candy













(Verse 2)

Advertise, your fancy fit

Accentuate, your portfolio

Exaggerate, your silhouette

You're the queen, of the dance floor









(Chorus)





Eye Candy, (Red Carpet Celebrity)

Eye Candy, (Slay The Catwalk Baby)

Eye Candy, (Strike A Pose for all to see)

You're invited to the party...

Eye Candy, (Red Carpet Celebrity)

Eye Candy, (Slay The Catwalk Baby)

Eye Candy, (Strike A Pose for all to see)

You're invited to the party....





Eye Candy









(Bridge 1)

Welcome To The Bizarre, Welcome To The Strange

It's all a big show, and you're on stage





(pause)(spoken)

Hero Shot. Don't Stop.













(Chorus)





Eye Candy, (Red Carpet Celebrity)

Eye Candy, (Slay The Catwalk Baby)

Eye Candy, (Strike A Pose for all to see)

You're invited to the party...

Eye Candy, (Red Carpet Celebrity)

Eye Candy, (Slay The Catwalk Baby)

Eye Candy, (Strike A Pose for all to see)

You're invited to the party....





Eye Candy









(Bridge 1)





You're a star, You're A Celebrity

You have main character energy





(pause)(spoken)

Hero Shot. Don't Stop.









(Chorus)





Eye Candy, (Red Carpet Celebrity)

Eye Candy, (Slay The Catwalk Baby)

Eye Candy, (Strike A Pose for all to see)

You're invited to the party...

Eye Candy, (Red Carpet Celebrity)

Eye Candy, (Slay The Catwalk Baby)

Eye Candy, (Strike A Pose for all to see)

You're invited to the party....





Eye Candy





(pause)(spoken)

Hero Shot.