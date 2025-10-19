© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Featuring dumb COPS, mermaids, and mummies.
Listen on SPOTIFY:
https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/NUMN-Edition---27-A-Tale-As-Old-As-Time-Immemorial-by-J--K--Rowling-e201o7t
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11830239/JK-Rowling-reveals-people-close-begged-not-speak-transgender-debate.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11828943/Illinois-wife-took-EIGHT-MONTHS-mummified-corpse-missing-husband-closet.html
https://news.yahoo.com/scientists-reveal-secrets-mysterious-mermaid-230538484.html
https://twitter.com/joeburnes/status/1631790472329932802?s=46&t=QJinvGoFt9TOFccg8RX2NA (edited)
Connect with the unknowns:
Twitter - @UnionUnknowns;
Email - [email protected];
Phone - 404-482-3130