COVID Kill Switch: Israel & Unit 8200 Take Over New York & Pentagon (2018)



1. New York is teaming with 5000 Israeli high tech start up I.T personnel. A large portion are graduates of Unit 8200 and other Israeli military intelligence programs. A good portion are formally or informally associated with Russian intelligence and pose a huge security risk.



2. We discuss the implications for Israel being the center of the coming Pentagon Cloud JEDI - Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure. Microsoft and Amazon are head to head.



3. This is a looming, embarrassing, gigantic security catastrophe. And WHERE is the discussion on this issue?



4. Assaf Rappaport, CEO of Microsoft and graduate of both the Unit 8200 and Talpiot Program is highly likely to be handling the Pentagon Cloud contract.



5. Israeli R&D centers of Microsoft, Amazon and Google are filled with Russian coders and FSB and GRU assets of Russian intelligence.



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