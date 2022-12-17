Create New Account
Why Study the Bible for Yourself - Unlocking Prophecy - Mackenzie Drebit
Why study the Bible for yourself? Can’t we just leave the interpretation of Bible prophecy to the experts? What is the key that opens prophecy so you can study and understand prophecy for yourself? Many in the church take it for granted that they understand what they believe when they really don’t. Hear about the sad vision Ellen White saw of those who thought they were among the 144 000 and were surprised to find they were not. Discover why we need to study and understand Bible prophecy for ourselves without delay.


