About This Video - The Following Was Written By Naturopath and Live Blood Analysis Expert Caroline Mansfield

Live Blood Analysis Review – Margarita

Regarding the video, I observed red blood cell (RBC) attraction, which can often be linked to recent EMF exposure, amongst other causes. Margarita mentioned she had been holding her phone, which is significant. For accurate analysis, it is essential to avoid direct mobile phone use for at least one hour prior to the session, as EMFs can impact blood cell behavior and membrane charge.





I observed the presence of Burr cells, which may indicate oxidative stress or compromised cell membrane integrity. This could stem from insufficient omega-3 fatty acid intake or may relate to the collection technique.





I observed anisocytosis (variation in RBC size), which commonly correlates with vitamin B12 and/or folate deficiency.





While the video resolution made it difficult to definitively identify liver stress, I suspect the practitioner may be referring to observing fibrin presence, which can suggest liver congestion or sluggish detoxification pathways.





The presence of lemon-shaped cells (ovalocytes) further supports the possibility of poor protein assimilation and B12/folate insufficiency.





These combined findings indicate a clear need for digestive and liver support, as well as a comprehensive dietary assessment. Supporting the gut-liver axis will be essential moving forward.





The session was viewed using Phase Contrast, which causes symplasts to appear dark or black. This is completely normal and must not be mistaken for synthetic materials, which exhibit distinctly different structural characteristics.





Most importantly, the key takeaway is this:

There were no signs of nanotechnology present in Margarita’s blood - no visible filaments, crystalline structures, or hydrogel formations. This is a highly encouraging result and reinforces the positive impact of using MasterPeace. This should be acknowledged and celebrated 🎉





⸻





Food & Nutrient Support Recommendations





To support cell membrane integrity and reduce oxidative stress:

-Wild-caught salmon, mackerel, or sardines

-Flaxseed, chia seeds, and walnuts

-High-quality fish oil (if tolerated)





To support B12 and folate status:

-For B12: grass-fed liver, eggs, sardines, shellfish

-For folate: spinach, kale, asparagus, lentils, avocados





To aid protein digestion and assimilation:

-Bone broth, slow-cooked meats, quinoa, legumes (if tolerated)

-Digestive bitters before meals such as dandelion root tincture

-3 grams of pHour salts in 2 oz water shot - 10 minutes before eating





To support liver function and detoxification:

-Dandelion root tea, beetroot, globe artichoke, and broccoli sprouts

-Lemon in warm water each morning

-Adequate hydration, filtered water, and fibre-rich foods