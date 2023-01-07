"When Will my Nervous System be Fixed? How Can I Get Rid of My Emotions?" (Somatic Experiencing)

Our peace does not lie in getting rid of our emotions. We are sentient creatures designed to feel the full range of human emotion. We cannot escape our biology. Rather, our peace lies in getting rid of our resistance to emotions. Once we do this, emotions become much more enjoyable.

Question the conditioning that we have been taught that happiness lies in chasing "good" emotions and running away from "bad" ones. There is so much more to life when we make peace with our internal experience.

For more information about Nina and her Somatic Experiencing practice, visit thesomaticpt.com. Click the Contact tab if you are interested in scheduling a 1-on-1 session.

*Find Emotional Exercises for Children & Adults plus other Resources for Healing at thesomaticpt.com/resources

*If you wish to stay informed of these (as well as receive the downloadable Trauma Map I refer to in my videos), you can subscribe to our newsletter here: https://mailchi.mp/fbe4de874414/email-subscription May you live in peace!

*These videos are for informational purposes only and are not a substitute for actual therapy. If you have a trauma history, please see a therapist near you to help you resolve it safely under guidance.

