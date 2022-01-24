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The Seven Trumpets (Official Remake) (Part 4) [22.01.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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102 views • January 24, 2022
The seven trumpets (official remake) (part 4)' is part of my official remake of 'the great tribulation series'.

The great tribulation series' is a fictional movie montage comprised from various clips in which I edited into a high intensity storyline. The series is entirely based off events prophesied in 'the book of revelation' and elsewhere in the bible. Viewers take note the series is not meant to be a defined guide to the book of revelation! The series is perhaps over embellished and/or highly underrated at certain points! I personally make no extremist claims as to the accuracy, interpretations, and timeline displayed in this work. This was a 600+ hour project that took the entire year 2018 to create. My hope is to capture the attention of believers and unbelievers alike and to enlighten them visually to future prophetic possibilities and to point all to the salvation found in jesus christ. Enjoy! God bless, joseph (revelation station)

Movies & series: the series uses thousands of clips taken from hundreds of different movies & series. If you would like to know a specific one list a time stamp and I'll try and get back with you.

Suggestion: keep watch! All this could happen sooner than you think.

2,411 Views jan 22, 2022
Revelation station
142k subscribers
https://youtu.be/EmPoly-dIhQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC61hvcCp9x4u5mYyZbSDnaQ
https://www.youtube.com/c/REVELATIONSTATION/videos
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freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy