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All Democrats Are Terrorists
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50 views • May 17, 2021
Message for Reps:
Take action against Democratic soft terror/cancel culture.
Ban the expulsion of students for legal speech
Explicitly legalize hate speech
Ban Critical Race Theory in educational institutions that take taxpayer dollars on the grounds that it's inaccurate
Earmark government jobs for people who get cancelled to fight back against cancel culture through legislative means
Mandatory jury sequestration, at least for law enforcement
Find your Reps: https://www.congress.gov/state-legislature-websites
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
Take action against Democratic soft terror/cancel culture.
Ban the expulsion of students for legal speech
Explicitly legalize hate speech
Ban Critical Race Theory in educational institutions that take taxpayer dollars on the grounds that it's inaccurate
Earmark government jobs for people who get cancelled to fight back against cancel culture through legislative means
Mandatory jury sequestration, at least for law enforcement
Find your Reps: https://www.congress.gov/state-legislature-websites
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
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