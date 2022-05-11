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Apocalypse Watch E54: The UFO op and the best way to cook an alien.
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60 views • May 11, 2022
Johnny Watcher is joined by returning guests DC, Slim, Keghead and TwoShoes for a discussion of government corruption and the future UFO op. The crew get into a lively debate over the best way to cook an alien.
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