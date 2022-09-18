Cider Sunday Ciderboys Peach Country 4.75/5

Another from one of the best cideries I've tried so far. This is an absolutely delicious refresher.Running 5.0 for the ABV, 0 IBUs and the SRM is a crisp clear 2 by my eye.
Nicely balanced between sweet and tart she is an easy drinker.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Prost
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.