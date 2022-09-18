Cider Sunday Ciderboys Peach Country 4.75/5

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Another from one of the best cideries I've tried so far. This is an absolutely delicious refresher.Running 5.0 for the ABV, 0 IBUs and the SRM is a crisp clear 2 by my eye.
Nicely balanced between sweet and tart she is an easy drinker.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Prost
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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