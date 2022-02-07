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Net Zero Trillions No Problem Apparently to support Green Projects, Fruit Cake Figures.
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34 views • February 07, 2022
Net Zero Trillions No Problem Apparently to support Green Projects, Fruit Cake Figures.
https://rumble.com/vu9emd-net-zero-trillions-no-problem-apparently-to-support-green-projects-fruit-ca.html
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
The Bank of International Settlements will be making decisions on 'green' investments. 12% of the worlds economy will be redirected and nobody has a clue how this may impoverish countries some to more a degrees than others around the world. These people are also likely to be completely unaccountable.
It wouldn't surprise me if behind all this is another crackpot like Neil Ferguson and his out of date and always dramatically wrong software models plus.
This is another takeover in the making by unelected people making decisions that will directly impact on democracies all around the world. There is too much power and reform is required or we are heading for another disaster.
Sources:
******************
BG Article: - https://bloom.bg/3KWwC9y
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
https://rumble.com/vu9emd-net-zero-trillions-no-problem-apparently-to-support-green-projects-fruit-ca.html
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
The Bank of International Settlements will be making decisions on 'green' investments. 12% of the worlds economy will be redirected and nobody has a clue how this may impoverish countries some to more a degrees than others around the world. These people are also likely to be completely unaccountable.
It wouldn't surprise me if behind all this is another crackpot like Neil Ferguson and his out of date and always dramatically wrong software models plus.
This is another takeover in the making by unelected people making decisions that will directly impact on democracies all around the world. There is too much power and reform is required or we are heading for another disaster.
Sources:
******************
BG Article: - https://bloom.bg/3KWwC9y
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
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