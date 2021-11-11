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The Shofar and the singing CO2, the Fire extinguisher
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21 views • November 11, 2021
Whenever I blow the Shofar, I always hear some resonance.
I never paid much attention on it as there could be many sources where it can come from
But lately as I was relative close to the fire extinguisher I found it.
And I thought, only the one filled with CO2
Good reason to blow the whole Carbon Dioxide hoax into pieces with the Shofar
Will you blow together with me?
If you don't have a Shofar, shout as the ones did around Jericho
NOTE: the sound is not artificial but the level from the microphone by the fire extinguisher is boosted.
The sound of the Shofar on the other hand is attenuated
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
If you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
I never paid much attention on it as there could be many sources where it can come from
But lately as I was relative close to the fire extinguisher I found it.
And I thought, only the one filled with CO2
Good reason to blow the whole Carbon Dioxide hoax into pieces with the Shofar
Will you blow together with me?
If you don't have a Shofar, shout as the ones did around Jericho
NOTE: the sound is not artificial but the level from the microphone by the fire extinguisher is boosted.
The sound of the Shofar on the other hand is attenuated
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
If you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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