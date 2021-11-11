The Shofar and the singing CO2, the Fire extinguisher

Whenever I blow the Shofar, I always hear some resonance.I never paid much attention on it as there could be many sources where it can come fromBut lately as I was relative close to the fire extinguisher I found it.And I thought, only the one filled with CO2Good reason to blow the whole Carbon Dioxide hoax into pieces with the ShofarWill you blow together with me?If you don't have a Shofar, shout as the ones did around JerichoNOTE: the sound is not artificial but the level from the microphone by the fire extinguisher is boosted.The sound of the Shofar on the other hand is attenuatedOr if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.If you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.