Palestinians On Losing 20 Or More Family Members 💔

These People Have Faces, Names, Dreams - Palestinians Are Not Just Numbers – They Are Human Beings

MIRRORED from Piers Morgan Uncensored

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dBhEhxly00M&ab_channel=PiersMorganUncensored

Palestinian doctor Izzeldin Abuelaish, and five time Nobel Peace Prize nominee, who has experienced immense personal tragedy, is a passionate advocate for peace and reconciliation between Israelis and Palestinians.

In a highly emotional interview with Piers Morgan, Dr Abuelaish holds up pictures of the many family members he says have been killed in Israeli strikes.

He passionately introduces each family member who perished, reminding viewers that Palestinians "are not numbers, they are human", telling Piers he raised his late daughters to be advocates for humanity, and that a peaceful resolution can only be achieved through political and diplomatic means.

a woman says she's lost dozens of family members in Gaza

CBC News 17 Oct 2023

Palestinian-Canadian Hala Alshaer says she has lost dozens of family members in Gaza, including 10 children, since the conflict with Israel started: 'Nothing in Gaza is safe right now.'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTobpZ2cIj8&ab_channel=CBCNews

CBS Pittsburgh 22 Nov 2023

A local Palestinian is speaking out for the first time about the loss of life in his own family in Gaza over the last two months. As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, the Pittsburgh resident says his story is typical of many displaced Palestinians now in Gaza.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzylnwrsPSw&ab_channel=CBSPittsburgh

Other videos from unknown sources