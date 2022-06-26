Interview with Chris Reed 06242022

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Stan Johnson of the Prophecy Club.
Jun 24, 2022 Pastor Stan sits down with Chris Reed in today's video. Listen with us to his incredible testimony of an Angel visit in a dream called "The $50 Bill Dream". Chris shares his experience and what this dream means prophetically. For the first time, Chris shares information publicly that he’s never done before. You don't want to miss this!
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeO4wEVocqM