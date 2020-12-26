Trucks delivering products to the illuminati underground cities for their Apocalypse survival

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“And the kings of the earth, and the great men, and the rich men, and the chief captains, and the mighty men, and every bondman, and every free man, hid themselves in the dens and in the rocks of the mountains;”
Revelation 6:16:
“And said to the mountains and rocks, Fall on us, and hide us from the face of him that sitteth on the throne, and from the wrath of the Lamb:”
King James Version (KJV)
DUMB deliveries...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXzJohtz_HE
Strange Things 2