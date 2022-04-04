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PROPHECY FOR USA: "UNEMPLOYMENT & THE COMING WAGE CRISIS"
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331 views • April 04, 2022
#WAGES #PROPHECY #ECONOMY
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION ⬇️⬇️⬇️]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: A wage crisis is coming- low wages and no wages. Jobs will not only disappear, salaries will be much lower than market rate and all sectors will feel it. This will rival the Great Depression. It is time to learn how to live under the wings of God's provision, as said in Psalm 91.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send gift with "Purchase Protection", and please note somewhere in your message that it's a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ---- [email protected]
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"Low wages" also relates to a drop in current market prices offered for jobs in a particular industry. In other words- salaries on offer are going to DROP- at the same job a few yrs ago where you could expect a certain salary range, it will plunge and offer much lower rates across all sectors.
What we do not learn from, we are doomed to repeat. I don't have in depth assessment of a wage crisis or its far-reaching effects but we can all understand what was said - no wages/ low wages makes it difficult to sustain even the most basic needs of life or a home. Pray protection over your work, for God to keep it regardless of anything. Pray for new work if you lost it, ask for provision even if no formal work is found- God has endless ways to provide. PRAYER WORKS. God is real, He knows our needs and hears according to His word. Heb 11:1, Heb 11:6, Mark 11:22-24, Matt 6:25-34. I do pray for everyone using this blog & I know God hears me. 🙏🏽
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION ⬇️⬇️⬇️]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: A wage crisis is coming- low wages and no wages. Jobs will not only disappear, salaries will be much lower than market rate and all sectors will feel it. This will rival the Great Depression. It is time to learn how to live under the wings of God's provision, as said in Psalm 91.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send gift with "Purchase Protection", and please note somewhere in your message that it's a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ---- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
"Low wages" also relates to a drop in current market prices offered for jobs in a particular industry. In other words- salaries on offer are going to DROP- at the same job a few yrs ago where you could expect a certain salary range, it will plunge and offer much lower rates across all sectors.
What we do not learn from, we are doomed to repeat. I don't have in depth assessment of a wage crisis or its far-reaching effects but we can all understand what was said - no wages/ low wages makes it difficult to sustain even the most basic needs of life or a home. Pray protection over your work, for God to keep it regardless of anything. Pray for new work if you lost it, ask for provision even if no formal work is found- God has endless ways to provide. PRAYER WORKS. God is real, He knows our needs and hears according to His word. Heb 11:1, Heb 11:6, Mark 11:22-24, Matt 6:25-34. I do pray for everyone using this blog & I know God hears me. 🙏🏽
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