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PROPHECY FOR USA: "UNEMPLOYMENT & THE COMING WAGE CRISIS"
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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331 views • April 04, 2022
#WAGES #PROPHECY #ECONOMY
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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

Today's word: A wage crisis is coming- low wages and no wages. Jobs will not only disappear, salaries will be much lower than market rate and all sectors will feel it. This will rival the Great Depression. It is time to learn how to live under the wings of God's provision, as said in Psalm 91.

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"Low wages" also relates to a drop in current market prices offered for jobs in a particular industry. In other words- salaries on offer are going to DROP- at the same job a few yrs ago where you could expect a certain salary range, it will plunge and offer much lower rates across all sectors.

What we do not learn from, we are doomed to repeat. I don't have in depth assessment of a wage crisis or its far-reaching effects but we can all understand what was said - no wages/ low wages makes it difficult to sustain even the most basic needs of life or a home. Pray protection over your work, for God to keep it regardless of anything. Pray for new work if you lost it, ask for provision even if no formal work is found- God has endless ways to provide. PRAYER WORKS. God is real, He knows our needs and hears according to His word. Heb 11:1, Heb 11:6, Mark 11:22-24, Matt 6:25-34. I do pray for everyone using this blog & I know God hears me. 🙏🏽
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godchristjesustruthprophecyjobend timeslordunemploymentgod almightygreat depressionpsalm 91salarythe masters voicewage crisislow wagesnow wages
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