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Russian Angel Youth Vyacheslav Film 2 Part 3 (English Subtitles) - 360p
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76 views • February 07, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIph3kVQA6Q
17 Jul 2019
Eastern Orthodox Christian Channel
0:03:11 Times will be worse than in Stalin’s days
0:09:34 They will try to modify all church services
0:22:13 Foresight Project - “Childhood 2030”
0:30:15 Christians will be persecuted
0:35:05 God will protect the faithful
0:37:46 At first it will be fun at the devil’s
0:41:00 Black magic in hard rock music
00:58:59 Pursuit of profit will destroy the world
1:04:42 Difficult time of the religious schism in Church
01:31:28 The Lord will not forgive those who accept the mark of the beast
01:37:46 the process of putting the mark of the beast
2:18:59 antichrist will proclaim himself to be “god”
2:32:02 All vices will be allowed
2:35:43 Fate of those who reject the system
Otrok Vyacheslav Krasheninnikov
17 Jul 2019
Eastern Orthodox Christian Channel
0:03:11 Times will be worse than in Stalin’s days
0:09:34 They will try to modify all church services
0:22:13 Foresight Project - “Childhood 2030”
0:30:15 Christians will be persecuted
0:35:05 God will protect the faithful
0:37:46 At first it will be fun at the devil’s
0:41:00 Black magic in hard rock music
00:58:59 Pursuit of profit will destroy the world
1:04:42 Difficult time of the religious schism in Church
01:31:28 The Lord will not forgive those who accept the mark of the beast
01:37:46 the process of putting the mark of the beast
2:18:59 antichrist will proclaim himself to be “god”
2:32:02 All vices will be allowed
2:35:43 Fate of those who reject the system
Otrok Vyacheslav Krasheninnikov
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