MASSIVE Slush Fund. High Tech Funding from WW II. Nano, Vaccine & Space Force Money. Joseph P. Farrell

FULL SHOW Dark Journalist & Joseph Farrell: Roots of the Breakaway Civilization (NASA, Nazi International, JFK) Oct 2013. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vbg6bAe6d4

www.DarkJournalist.com

Joseph P. Farrell at www.GizaDeathStar.com has a Ph.D. in patristics from the University of Oxford and is the author of 20+ books. Farrell is incredibly well researched, providing a wealth of historical references. He specializes in connecting history, finance, physics and controversial alternative history - the backstory.

Farrell's remarkable book series includes: McCarthy, Marshall, and the Other International, Babylons Banksters and Nazi International: The Nazis Post War Plan to Control Finance. ~ www.GizaDeathStar.com



