Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MASSIVE Slush Fund. High Tech Funding from WW II. Nano, Vaccine & Space Force Money. Joseph P. Farrell
48 views
channel image
EnergyMe333
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

FULL SHOW Dark Journalist & Joseph Farrell: Roots of the Breakaway Civilization (NASA, Nazi International, JFK) Oct 2013. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vbg6bAe6d4

www.DarkJournalist.com

Joseph P. Farrell at www.GizaDeathStar.com has a Ph.D. in patristics from the University of Oxford and is the author of 20+ books. Farrell is incredibly well researched, providing a wealth of historical references. He specializes in connecting history, finance, physics and controversial alternative history - the backstory.

Farrell's remarkable book series includes: McCarthy, Marshall, and the Other International, Babylons Banksters and Nazi International: The Nazis Post War Plan to Control Finance. ~ www.GizaDeathStar.com


Keywords
vaccinenanospace forcefinancehigh techww iislush fundjoseph farrellnazi international

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket