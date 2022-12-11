MASSIVE Slush Fund. High Tech Funding from WW II. Nano, Vaccine & Space Force Money. Joseph P. Farrell

FULL SHOW Dark Journalist & Joseph Farrell: Roots of the Breakaway Civilization (NASA, Nazi International, JFK) Oct 2013. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vbg6bAe6d4
Joseph P. Farrell at www.GizaDeathStar.com has a Ph.D. in patristics from the University of Oxford and is the author of 20+ books. Farrell is incredibly well researched, providing a wealth of historical references. He specializes in connecting history, finance, physics and controversial alternative history - the backstory.
Farrell's remarkable book series includes: McCarthy, Marshall, and the Other International, Babylons Banksters and Nazi International: The Nazis Post War Plan to Control Finance. ~ www.GizaDeathStar.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.