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Juan O'Savin - The Kraken - Panic In The D.C
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131 views • November 25, 2020
Summary notes below the fold.
*There is no disunity — Sidney is pursuing a complementary path.
*There are different legal approaches that have to be pursued, need to avoid co-mingling.
* Individual candidates are also pursuing their own lawsuits.
*Notes that no one among candidates has gained access to the actual *Dominion machines — no legal path has emerged (does not discuss military capture of CIA servers in Canada and Germany. Fighting for access to the software across multiple courts — need to do forensic analysis directly
*Shows Dominion manual, chapter 11 — ranked choice voting
*This is a cooked election, everyone including Democrats now see this
*They panicked and went a bridge too far, used every fraud method
*Host: 30% Dems 75% Rep believe election stolen — 30% could go to 50% and 75% could go to 90% — trends are not Biden’s friend
*People thinking too little too late — chill out, we’ve got this
*Many many people are going to federal prison — some to GITMO
*Foreign intelligence involvement will come out and will piss off Americans
*People starting to razor their Biden bumper stickers off their cars
* “Those damn Brits were behind everything.” HUGE STATEMENT.
*China also involved – fake ballots, virus, lawsuits emergent against China
*Hollywood CAA owned 50% by China, controlled narrative
*We’re going to bring our jobs home, shut down politicians bribed by China
*Need to reject the globalist “green” agenda that destroys jobs in the USA
*The resolve is greater than we have seen in a long time — still angst and frustration, but people are getting madder and are more resolved to prevent the fraud from taking the election
*Biden and his crowd are not going to get to enjoy the presidency — we’re coming for them.
*Patterns are starting to emerge — we’re seeing how they engineered some of this stuff
*People brought in from out of state to “manage” vote centers
*Remember the Executive Order — FISA warrants, phones not secure
*“Some of these people are so dumb” — they should be getting an attorney and coordinating a deal
*This is so far from over
*Observations of people in those locations are pretty solid
*Fraud is so extensive people will be stunned that it could have been pulled off
*We’re going to stop it
*Host: media appears to be back-peddling, not completely sure, while Biden is appointing Cabinet members who are LOSERS — bottom of the barrel no talent no intellect LOSERS — nobody of any repute not beating down the doors
*Make the bet for April Fool’s Day — I will bet you Donald Trump is still President comes 1 April and the joke will be on Biden and all those who bet on him — they bet against the American people.
*This is all about reversal, the boomerang, the flip, we’re going to get our country back — cooked politics against the American way of life, Hollywood collusion with globalist and foreign entities going to stop
*We’re going to win this — not going to put up with the fraud
*There will be revelations — come hell or high water we’re going to get access to those Dominion machines and once we do it will be very obvious how the books were cooked
*In some races may have to have a revote. HUGE STATEMENT.
*If Department of Justice fails, President has GITMO. HUGE STATEMENT.
*They almost had us — we were so close to losing it all.
*“We’re going to push this London crowd back.” HUGH STATEMENT.
*Slaves no more.
*Host: JFK’s NSM 57 designed to take CIA apart — SOF to SecDef is “chambering the round” military on a “war footing”
*We had more than 1,000 military aircraft in the air, a training thing for something that is coming and to show the activists we have the capability to execute a nation-wide operation
*Cheyanne Mountain is still locked up tight — we’re on a wartime footing — external threat and internal threat
*President is not rolling over — he has a family to protect too
*We’re going to lock them all up and take the country back
*Sidney still tight with the Trump team, doubling down
*Politicians all bought off by criminal interests
*Bannon is still in the fight, in the room on occasion
*Multiple fronts, all in, no single point of failure
*People certifying cooked votes are sealing their fate
*Street activists are in for the surprise of their life — a “talking to” by guys who are truly huge and truly tough
*Rounds have been fired — cannot stop them
*Don’t expect this to be over by Christmas
*We have to pull this stuff out by the roots
*Our future has been stolen from us — we have to stop that for our kids and grandkids — slaves no more.
*Energy too cheap to meter — real productivity, HUGE STATEMENT.
*Going to build out the future not just for us but for the world
*There is no disunity — Sidney is pursuing a complementary path.
*There are different legal approaches that have to be pursued, need to avoid co-mingling.
* Individual candidates are also pursuing their own lawsuits.
*Notes that no one among candidates has gained access to the actual *Dominion machines — no legal path has emerged (does not discuss military capture of CIA servers in Canada and Germany. Fighting for access to the software across multiple courts — need to do forensic analysis directly
*Shows Dominion manual, chapter 11 — ranked choice voting
*This is a cooked election, everyone including Democrats now see this
*They panicked and went a bridge too far, used every fraud method
*Host: 30% Dems 75% Rep believe election stolen — 30% could go to 50% and 75% could go to 90% — trends are not Biden’s friend
*People thinking too little too late — chill out, we’ve got this
*Many many people are going to federal prison — some to GITMO
*Foreign intelligence involvement will come out and will piss off Americans
*People starting to razor their Biden bumper stickers off their cars
* “Those damn Brits were behind everything.” HUGE STATEMENT.
*China also involved – fake ballots, virus, lawsuits emergent against China
*Hollywood CAA owned 50% by China, controlled narrative
*We’re going to bring our jobs home, shut down politicians bribed by China
*Need to reject the globalist “green” agenda that destroys jobs in the USA
*The resolve is greater than we have seen in a long time — still angst and frustration, but people are getting madder and are more resolved to prevent the fraud from taking the election
*Biden and his crowd are not going to get to enjoy the presidency — we’re coming for them.
*Patterns are starting to emerge — we’re seeing how they engineered some of this stuff
*People brought in from out of state to “manage” vote centers
*Remember the Executive Order — FISA warrants, phones not secure
*“Some of these people are so dumb” — they should be getting an attorney and coordinating a deal
*This is so far from over
*Observations of people in those locations are pretty solid
*Fraud is so extensive people will be stunned that it could have been pulled off
*We’re going to stop it
*Host: media appears to be back-peddling, not completely sure, while Biden is appointing Cabinet members who are LOSERS — bottom of the barrel no talent no intellect LOSERS — nobody of any repute not beating down the doors
*Make the bet for April Fool’s Day — I will bet you Donald Trump is still President comes 1 April and the joke will be on Biden and all those who bet on him — they bet against the American people.
*This is all about reversal, the boomerang, the flip, we’re going to get our country back — cooked politics against the American way of life, Hollywood collusion with globalist and foreign entities going to stop
*We’re going to win this — not going to put up with the fraud
*There will be revelations — come hell or high water we’re going to get access to those Dominion machines and once we do it will be very obvious how the books were cooked
*In some races may have to have a revote. HUGE STATEMENT.
*If Department of Justice fails, President has GITMO. HUGE STATEMENT.
*They almost had us — we were so close to losing it all.
*“We’re going to push this London crowd back.” HUGH STATEMENT.
*Slaves no more.
*Host: JFK’s NSM 57 designed to take CIA apart — SOF to SecDef is “chambering the round” military on a “war footing”
*We had more than 1,000 military aircraft in the air, a training thing for something that is coming and to show the activists we have the capability to execute a nation-wide operation
*Cheyanne Mountain is still locked up tight — we’re on a wartime footing — external threat and internal threat
*President is not rolling over — he has a family to protect too
*We’re going to lock them all up and take the country back
*Sidney still tight with the Trump team, doubling down
*Politicians all bought off by criminal interests
*Bannon is still in the fight, in the room on occasion
*Multiple fronts, all in, no single point of failure
*People certifying cooked votes are sealing their fate
*Street activists are in for the surprise of their life — a “talking to” by guys who are truly huge and truly tough
*Rounds have been fired — cannot stop them
*Don’t expect this to be over by Christmas
*We have to pull this stuff out by the roots
*Our future has been stolen from us — we have to stop that for our kids and grandkids — slaves no more.
*Energy too cheap to meter — real productivity, HUGE STATEMENT.
*Going to build out the future not just for us but for the world
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