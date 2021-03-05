US INTELLIGENCE FACILITATING THE THEFT OF US MILITARY SECRETS BY ISRAEL TO SELL TO CHINA

Unsafe_Space



Harry Vox - Unsafe Space







This broadcast is dedicated to US Intelligence and Military personnel who are still loyal to the American people - NOT THE PARASITIC STATE OF ISRAEL.

We need to form secret independent groups within the US military and Intelligence agencies who bypass their own leadership who work for Israel who can investigate and expose the systematic theft of US military and Industrial technology by Israeli Intelligence who are obviously selling that stolen technology to China who is now using it to create a massive buildup of military hardware which eerily resembles US technology. Pay no attention to the Jewish media who will tell you that they just hacked those secrets. Nope, Israel stole it from US companies and sold it all to China. Israel is the enemy of the American people and the enemy of all the people on this planet earth. We need to cut them off, shut them down, and boycott them into oblivion. Before its too late.