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Murder with Pictures (1936) CRIME-MYSTERY
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32 views • August 20, 2021
Stars: Lew Ayres, Gail Patrick, Paul Kelly
Director: Charles Barton
Suspected crime boss Nate Girard beats a murder rap, and newspaper photog Kent Murdock is on the story!
Director: Charles Barton
Suspected crime boss Nate Girard beats a murder rap, and newspaper photog Kent Murdock is on the story!
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