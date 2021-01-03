© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The COVID-19 Genocide of 2020- by Claire Edwards
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
185 views • January 03, 2021
“COVID-19” was long pre-planned in documents and simulation exercises emanating from the eugenicist, Bill Gates, and the Rockefeller Foundation. A platform with 200 detailed levels is provided by the World Economic Forum led by Charles Schwab, a technocrat and promoter of transhumanism, in order to provide detailed instructions on how the “COVID-19” pandemic is to be used to implement a global monetary reset and digital currency, technocracy, and totalitarian government worldwide, under the guise of socialism and environmentalism, with China as the model, and enslave humanity through a sinister vaccine conspiracy.
Earlier attempts were made to engineer pandemics but none succeeded. This time the World Health Organization changed its pandemic criterion in advance so that it could declare a pandemic on spurious grounds.
full transcript + more --> https://911nwo.com/?p=9936
Earlier attempts were made to engineer pandemics but none succeeded. This time the World Health Organization changed its pandemic criterion in advance so that it could declare a pandemic on spurious grounds.
full transcript + more --> https://911nwo.com/?p=9936
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.