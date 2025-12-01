BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
UK: A Brit posted photo of him holding a shotgun while on holiday in Florida, when he returned home UK police arrested him
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
47 views • 20 hours ago

UK: A Brit posted photo of him holding a shotgun while on holiday in Florida, when he returned home UK police arrested him, seized his devices, jailed him overnight for violating the 1986 Public Order Act. The process was the punishment.


After sharing a photo of himself posing with a legally possessed shotgun at a Florida shooting range, a British man was arrested, locked in a cell overnight, interrogated, and lectured that he “must understand how posts make people feel.” Police seized his computer and phone, wiping out his ability to work. Weeks later, all charges were quietly dropped because they were baseless from the start. Critics say the ordeal proves the UK has turned social media into a surveillance trap where innocent people are punished by process alone.


https://x.com/amuse/status/1994775004802658774?t=TQi-eFGaPxqwfikrwi1hrw&s=19

