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Pastor Facing 4-Years in Prison for Opening his Church
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490 views • October 07, 2021
Pastor Artur Pawlowski of https://www.streetchurch.ca/ joins Robert Barnes and Alex Jones to break down the absurd case against him where he faces up to 4 years in prison for opening his church.
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