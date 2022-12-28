Scratching lottery tickets 🤞

I thought recording it in case I'd win a prize. These lottery tickets I get as a present from my mom and sister every year in spite of me telling them these fund evil causes (aids, lungfunds, facebook etc.) 🙄 Anyways, you know my stands on the art of giving but everyone is different and if it makes them happy, so be it. Anyways, watching my own video again I couldn't stop laughing at me recounting the stars again..... just in case I missed one 🤭😂🤣😂😂😂

Thought of a funny thing to say after finishing the video :

"I'd rather be rich than sexy, but hey, it is what it is" 😋😂🤣😂😂👍💕