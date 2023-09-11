NO planes hit the World Trade Center on 9/11; the planes were computer-generated images

This is from an excellent 4-hour documentary (2011) titled "9/11" The Great American Psy-Opera" done by Alexander "Ace" Baker. If I can find the link to the full documentary (which may have been deleted), I will post it. I think the title of the video when I downloaded it from YouTube a while back was simply "CGI" [computer-generated images], which I cannot find on YouTube at the moment.

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

