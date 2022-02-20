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SE Ukraine Evacuation Summary - Are We Next?
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151 views • February 20, 2022
Have you ever seen a massive exodus of people leaving their homes? The video you see can be our future. The US pushing Ukraine into war could easily force WW3 into our cities here in America.
(The date is wrong in some places. It is all February 18th)
(The date is wrong in some places. It is all February 18th)
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