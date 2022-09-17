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A TruNews documentary
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129 views • September 17, 2022

https://greatestreset.movie/watch

This TruNews documentary was produced to keep truth alive in a world of propaganda. People like you donated to TruNews to help produce the film. Please join them by giving something today for future projects.

RICK WILES PREVIEWS 'THE GREATEST RESET' - PART ONE https://www.trunews.com/stream/rick-wiles-previews-the-greatest-reset-part-one



The Movie

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER:
RICHARD D WILES

Prince Charles, now King Charles III, told the opening session of a World Economic Forum virtual meeting on June 3, 2020, that world leaders had “a golden opportunity to seize something good” from the coronavirus pandemic. The future King of England saw Covid-19 as the way to “reset” human civilization and to recognize “the interdependence of all living things.” Reuters reported that Prince Charles’ speech was “part of a launch event for ‘The Great Reset’, a project involving the WEF and the Prince of Wales’s Sustainable Markets Initiative, aimed at rebuilding the economic and social system to be more sustainable.”
One month later, World Economic Forum founder and president Klaus Schwab published his book Covid-19: The Great Reset. It was a manifesto for a radical restructuring of human civilization. Indeed, the world dramatically changed in 2020 and 2021. The globalists told us that ask mandates, mRNA gene-therapy vaccines, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, school closings, social distancing, working from our homes, and online censorship of criticism of these things were part of the “new normal.”
The Greatest Reset: Beast Rising is a Christian response to the World Economic Forum’s globalists who think they were born to rule the world. Hopefully, this is the first film in a series of documentaries about the Greatest Reset – which is the Second Coming of Jesus Christ and the full manifestation of His kingdom. Christ is coming, but the Antichrist must come first.

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Pre-order your copy of the greatest reset dvd, shipping Winter 2022.

RICK WILES PREVIEWS 'THE GREATEST RESET' - PART TWO https://www.trunews.com/stream/rick-wiles-previews-the-greatest-reset-part-two


Keywords
ciamarxoperation paperclip1944hoodwinkedgreatest recent part onegreatest recent part twousa nazi fourth reichriselucifers governmentnotsi germany
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