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JEZUS A KRÓLESTWO AGARTHY - SHARMA NEWS 2019 ॐ
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5 views • July 26, 2020
Kim był Jezus, jaką miał misję, skąd pochodził, czy naprawdę umarł na krzyżu, fałszywy Jezus?
Jezus, jako emisariusz podziemnego królestwa Agarthy, konspiracja Judasza w celu uchronienia Jezusa przed śmiercią.
Mieszkańcy Agartha Network-Anshar.
Ukrzyżowanie według specjalistów zdalnego postrzegania - Remote viewing (RV).
Jezus, jako emisariusz podziemnego królestwa Agarthy, konspiracja Judasza w celu uchronienia Jezusa przed śmiercią.
Mieszkańcy Agartha Network-Anshar.
Ukrzyżowanie według specjalistów zdalnego postrzegania - Remote viewing (RV).
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