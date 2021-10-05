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Nazi: The Ignorati Who Cannot See
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81 views • October 05, 2021
We the people... right? The majority are brainwashed to manufacture certain behaviors & obedience so that everyday people uphold & build the systems of domination and control.. I'm sure there were many germans a century ago who didn't really identify as a nazi, but were cogs in the machine of the 1st and or 2nd Reich, which makes them a nazi based on their compliance and participation.. What's your excuse for continuing this insane cycle? we all need to eat (except breathairians), but putting food on the table from money earned by doing work that is complicit to the madness is unacceptable- get a different job or create your own.. easier said than done, but it's worth it and the universe has your back in doing the right thing that requires courage in these ever increasing draconian times.. All the best to y'all with that and getting the notsees to open their eyes & minds without any filters to objective truth
i would highly suggest looking into Academy of Ideas youtube channel since there's a lot of material regarding the psychology behind a lot of things from the past to the present that helps us understand why we're in such a state of slavery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARGczzoPASo&;t=352s
Natural Law TRANSCRIPTS: https://archive.org/details/natural-law-transcripts
Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT
i would highly suggest looking into Academy of Ideas youtube channel since there's a lot of material regarding the psychology behind a lot of things from the past to the present that helps us understand why we're in such a state of slavery https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARGczzoPASo&;t=352s
Natural Law TRANSCRIPTS: https://archive.org/details/natural-law-transcripts
Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT
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