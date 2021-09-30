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Star Wars: The Farce Engorges [E;R Archival Re-Upload]
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10 views • September 30, 2021
Original Upload Date: Jun 24, 2016
Original Description:
"Seems like it's all throwbacks, fanfiction, and blatant rip-offs these days.
[2017 Edit] And guys, I know he's not a Sith apprentice now. Which is R E T A R D E D, but eh...
[2020 Edit] Kylo was a Sith apprentice now.
17:16
Fuck me, Close Encounters, not E.T. I used to have an annotation correcting that, but this damn website.
Twatter:
https://twitter.com/EsemicolonR
Gabbai:
https://gab.ai/esemicolonr"
This video is being uploaded for archival purposes.
Original Video Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sg29Sa6QFes
Channel link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BZtFgtCuHUt0p8J-XENiA
Original Description:
"Seems like it's all throwbacks, fanfiction, and blatant rip-offs these days.
[2017 Edit] And guys, I know he's not a Sith apprentice now. Which is R E T A R D E D, but eh...
[2020 Edit] Kylo was a Sith apprentice now.
17:16
Fuck me, Close Encounters, not E.T. I used to have an annotation correcting that, but this damn website.
Twatter:
https://twitter.com/EsemicolonR
Gabbai:
https://gab.ai/esemicolonr"
This video is being uploaded for archival purposes.
Original Video Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sg29Sa6QFes
Channel link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BZtFgtCuHUt0p8J-XENiA
Keywords
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