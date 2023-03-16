Welcome To Proverbs Club.Jesus Watches The Righteous And The Wicked.
Proverbs 15:3 (NIV).
3) The eyes of the Lord are everywhere,
keeping watch on the wicked and the good.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Jesus sees the deeds of everyone.
We are always under His scrutiny.
