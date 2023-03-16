Welcome To Proverbs Club.Jesus Watches The Righteous And The Wicked.

Proverbs 15:3 (NIV).

3) The eyes of the Lord are everywhere,

keeping watch on the wicked and the good.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Jesus sees the deeds of everyone.

We are always under His scrutiny.

https://pc1.tiny.us/2jnud3s6

#eyes #Lord #everywhere #keeping #watch #wicked #good