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Padre Sol Reacciona | Madre Tierra se PREPARA
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31 views • March 03, 2022
El 30 de Enero 2022 la región solar AR2936 de nuestro Sol acaba de soltar una erupción magnética que se dirige al planeta, comúnmente conocida como una Llamarada Solar. Esta erupción solar es mas grande que la Tierra. Esta calculada llegar el 6/2/2022 y puede causar disfunciones en los satélites y sistemas eléctricos planetarios. Recetario de Balance https://www.revelacionhumana.info/product-page/el-recetario-de-balance ⭐️Informe Planetario https://www.revelacionhumana.info/informe-planetario 🌞Meditaciones en Vivo todos los días 9:00 cdmx / 16:00 esp https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO539zXukxVfFMJVZSxL3cw ♥️Talleres Gratuitos www.revelacionhumana.org
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