RT News May 3, 2024 2PM GMT

May 3, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Moscow says Ukraine’s being used by the west, to wage an open war against Russia. That’s after the British Foreign Secretary says Kiev has the right to strike Russian targets, with UK-supplied weapons. As US authorities crack down on the campus rallies, Iran steps in to offer scholarships to any students expelled over their support for Gaza with its supreme leader lashing out at Washington’s actions. And it’s blast off as China looks to shed light, on the dark side of the moon, on one of its most complex space missions to date.
