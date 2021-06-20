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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1084 - Mikaela Barboza - Report on 1st arrest
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Mikaela was on her way to a meeting, when she cut off another car. The driver of the car followed her and, after shouting obscenities at Mikaela, attacked her with a baseball bat, before bystanders intervened. In addition to sustaining a concussion, she needed 5 stitches on her forehead, 7 staples on the back of her head, and has a severely broken nose that doesn’t stop bleeding.
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