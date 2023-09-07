Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PART 2: "A Strong Delusion".....with brother Dan
Grafted In The Vine
Published 15 hours ago

Fake Alien Invasion Program

https://brobible.com/culture/article/fbi-agent-warns-fake-alien-invasion-program/


Note: He also said they will be doing Project Blue beam/fake alien invasion


Fema Camps

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=1tPP8ZPTKSH4_r65x7Gspa2Ulsjw&ll=38.74748020839986%2C-95.73392657343769&z=5


Biden wants to block out the sun!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12254167/More-gloomy-news-Biden-backs-plan-BLOCK-sunlight-Earth-bid-limit-global-warming.html


158 Million spent by non military agencies:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/adamandrzejewski/2017/10/20/why-are-federal-bureaucrats-buying-guns-and-ammo-158-million-spent-by-non-military-agencies/?sh=6091dae064a1



Synthetic Meats

https://www.beefcentral.com/news/synthetic-meat-investor-bill-gates-calls-for-rich-countries-to-eat-only-synthetic-meat/


And impossible Foods, of the United Nations

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/03/08/bill-gates-backed-impossible-burger-ceo-patrick-brown-on-fighting-meat.html


Controlling gas stoves (starting in New York)

https://nypost.com/2023/02/13/why-people-are-leaving-hochul-hit-over-stove-ban-as-ny-budget-heats-up/


And Ceiling fans which is now on the Biden Administrations green agenda. Yes you heard me right. Control and more control. 

 https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/biden-admins-latest-home-appliance-crackdown-ceiling-fans/ar-AA1fMmwb


Clamp Down on Water Heater

shttps://nypost.com/2023/07/23/biden-administration-proposes-clamp-down-on-home-water-heaters/


The Head of Emergency Management Herman Andaya resigned after the fire stating health reasons.

https://www.npr.org/2023/08/18/1194760886/maui-latest-head-of-emergency-management-agency-resigns-after-deadly-fire


Oprah buying land

https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/oprah-winfrey-buys-870-acres-in-maui


________________________________________________




GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) SEARCH "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]

REVELATION 22:17

Keywords
truthscriptureearthquakesthe holy spiritfirst fruitsprophecy newsnew revelationsthe fatherthe sontransfiguration

