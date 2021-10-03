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The New Normal: A Podcast Intro [03.10.2021]
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40 views • October 03, 2021
Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)
An intro to the podcast I'm working on. Coming soon!
*I do not own the rights to the song used, so this might change in the future.
Song: Beast by Nico Vega
Find The New Normal At:
Website https://emergent.news
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-484547
d.tube https://d.tube/#!/c/thenewnormal1984
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/czNn...
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw2-...
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/The-New-Norm...
Twitter https://twitter.com/thewokenpc
8 views Oct 3, 2021
The New Normal
https://youtu.be/COuDdRLI4xw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw2-IcJpEdBEtM0vdn2b8zw
An intro to the podcast I'm working on. Coming soon!
*I do not own the rights to the song used, so this might change in the future.
Song: Beast by Nico Vega
Find The New Normal At:
Website https://emergent.news
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-484547
d.tube https://d.tube/#!/c/thenewnormal1984
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/czNn...
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw2-...
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/The-New-Norm...
Twitter https://twitter.com/thewokenpc
8 views Oct 3, 2021
The New Normal
https://youtu.be/COuDdRLI4xw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw2-IcJpEdBEtM0vdn2b8zw
Keywords
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