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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Oppressive Provocation Of Fools.
Proverbs 27:3 (NIV).
3 Stone is heavy and sand a burden,
but a fool’s provocation is heavier than both.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Harassment of the ungodly is stifling.
Avoid the ungodly like the plague.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2knr2mr2
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