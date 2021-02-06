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Ten million more Americans unemployed than at beginning of pandemic
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30 views • February 06, 2021
Latest US job numbers reveal there is close to a further 10 million people out of work compared to last year with the US Labour Department adding only 49,000 jobs.
United States President Joe Biden has met with Democratic leaders hoping the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill may pass.
The Biden administration is also allegedly considering sending face masks with each stimulus.
United States President Joe Biden has met with Democratic leaders hoping the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill may pass.
The Biden administration is also allegedly considering sending face masks with each stimulus.
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