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"Whoever is wise, let him understand these things..." (Hosea 14:9a)
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60 views • May 09, 2022
"Whoever is wise, let him understand these things; whoever is discerning, let him know them..."
~ Hosea 14:9a (BSB)
. . .
THE CONTEXT
As noted in a summary by Jay Smith, the purpose of Hosea's prophecy was "to illustrate the spiritual adultery of Israel and God’s boundless love for His sinful people."
Simply put, God's covenant with Israel is an everlasting covenant.
Moreover, the certainty of this covenant is established based on two facts that will never change.
#1: God confirmed it by an oath.
#2: God cannot lie.
The wise shall---among other things---understand the certainty of God's faithfulness to His Chosen People Israel.
But not everyone understands this.
. . .
The Wise Shall Understand ISRAEL:
One Nation With An Everlasting Covenant
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08Y4HB8GF
Grab a copy and share it with anyone who is trying to put the proverbial pieces together regarding Israel in Bible prophecy.
Look inside...
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08Y4HB8GF
. . .
References:
HOSEA SUMMARY by Jay Smith
https://biblehub.com/summary/hosea/1.htm
HEBREWS 6:13-18
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hebrews+6%3A13-18&;version=ESV
~ Hosea 14:9a (BSB)
. . .
THE CONTEXT
As noted in a summary by Jay Smith, the purpose of Hosea's prophecy was "to illustrate the spiritual adultery of Israel and God’s boundless love for His sinful people."
Simply put, God's covenant with Israel is an everlasting covenant.
Moreover, the certainty of this covenant is established based on two facts that will never change.
#1: God confirmed it by an oath.
#2: God cannot lie.
The wise shall---among other things---understand the certainty of God's faithfulness to His Chosen People Israel.
But not everyone understands this.
. . .
The Wise Shall Understand ISRAEL:
One Nation With An Everlasting Covenant
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08Y4HB8GF
Grab a copy and share it with anyone who is trying to put the proverbial pieces together regarding Israel in Bible prophecy.
Look inside...
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08Y4HB8GF
. . .
References:
HOSEA SUMMARY by Jay Smith
https://biblehub.com/summary/hosea/1.htm
HEBREWS 6:13-18
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hebrews+6%3A13-18&;version=ESV
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