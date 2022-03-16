Wars and Rumors of Wars 03/16/2022

The Bible tells us that the end times are coming when we hear rumors of Wars. "That is the beginning of sorrows". We may well be entering that time, as food and gas prices are going to become extremely expensive. Ukraine is responsible for exporting wheat to the world, and therefor food shortages are surely coming in the near future.0:00 Rumors of Wars00:45 Saudi Arabia accepting Yuan Instead of Dollars04:13 Exports are withheld11:02 Matthew 24 Wars and Rumors of War16:45 NATO - “It Keeps Getting Worse”22:49 Nuclear Weapons deploying to IRAN25:54 Monetary Reset is Imminent31:33 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubTo register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112benice#wheat #Ukraine #Russia #War #Warandrumorsofwar