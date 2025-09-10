1906.1.1 IEEE (MC) & BANNs For Your "NEXTGEN" Healthcare 4.0/5.0 Currently Being Deployed Via The WhiteHouse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1965753994695053786
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10125660
The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is a specialized agency of the United Nations dedicated to information and communication technologies (ICTs). Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, its primary functions are to allocate radio frequencies and satellite orbits, develop technical standards for telecommunications, and improve global access to digital technologies. The ITU serves as a platform for governments, industry, and other organizations to collaborate on setting international standards, managing global connectivity, and developing regulatory frameworks for a connected world
https://www.itu.int/en/history/pages/ITUsHistory.aspx
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Biosignals-resulting-from-Human-Activities-captured-by-Sensors-see-1_fig1_373016419
A biosignal is a time-varying signal from a living organism that carries information about its biological processes, often electrical, mechanical, or thermal in nature. These signals, which can include an electrocardiogram (ECG) from the heart or an electroencephalogram (EEG) from the brain, are measured, recorded, and analyzed using bioinstrumentation to understand physiological conditions and diagnose medical conditions.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Trillion-sensors-classification-based-on-operating-principles_fig3_321350132
magnetic human body communication
https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication
https://www.ituonline.com/tech-definitions/what-is-body-area-network-ban/
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473
healthcare 4.0
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#d1e962
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Proposed-Framework-for-Healthcare-50_fig2_383877286
Healthcare 4.0 refers to the integration of advanced technologies into healthcare systems to improve patient care, efficiency, and accessibility. It leverages the principles of Industry 4.0, such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and robotics, to transform healthcare delivery
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7883993
https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/
https://bemri.org/visible-light-communication
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/sible-light-communication-applications_fig1_318775796
https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/channel-characterization-of-magnetic-human-body-communication/
https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/on-the-safety-of-human-body-communication/
magnetic human body communication
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
https://www.ieee802.org/15/pub/TG7.html
https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10433775
https://standards.ieee.org/ieee/1906.1.1/7020/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1878778917300868
https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-030-92163-7_12
IEEE 1906.1.1