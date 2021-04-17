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NEW Analysis of 'PENTAGON Confirmed' Leaked UFO Video Footage of "Pyramids Prowling the Sky"
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170 views • April 17, 2021
The PYRAMID UFO SHIPS near Lord RayEl's Sanctuary of Saints has been CONFIRMED by the U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE!
Notice that both the government and media are being clear to identify them as "PYRAMIDS" (ours) to distinguish them from "triangles" (theirs).
https://www.foxla.com/news/pentagon-confirms-recently-released-video-of-pyramid-shaped-ufos-near-san-diego-is-authentic? Pentagon confirms recently released video of pyramid-shaped UFOs near San Diego is authentic fbclid=IwAR1H1t9_DE3CXFb5AHPoR7vx7Fxd6sHDA_-t1DG-Lk_U45RTXoZv3T2yoik
Notice that both the government and media are being clear to identify them as "PYRAMIDS" (ours) to distinguish them from "triangles" (theirs).
https://www.foxla.com/news/pentagon-confirms-recently-released-video-of-pyramid-shaped-ufos-near-san-diego-is-authentic? Pentagon confirms recently released video of pyramid-shaped UFOs near San Diego is authentic fbclid=IwAR1H1t9_DE3CXFb5AHPoR7vx7Fxd6sHDA_-t1DG-Lk_U45RTXoZv3T2yoik
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