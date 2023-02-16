Not Enough Minerals for Green Revolution

According to geologist Simon Michaux, there aren't enough metals and minerals to sustain the current global lifestyle, should we transition to Green technologies. For it to work, the world would require a vastly smaller population. Is there a hint in here somewhere regarding the Global Elite's ideas about population reduction?





