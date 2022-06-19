Anything Goes: Germany wants to make MASKS permanent in winter! [17.06.2022]

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ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
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Not just this year, every year!Note: It will never Stop! 'Viruses' fucking don't excist!
Study: Correlation Between Mask Compliance and COVID-19 Outcomes in Europe.
Published: April 19, 2022 (see history)
DOI: 10.7759/cureus.24268
Cite this article as: Spira B (April 19, 2022) Correlation Between Mask Compliance and COVID-19 Outcomes in Europe. Cureus 14(4): e24268. doi:10.7759/cureus.24268
https://www.cureus.com/articles/93826-correlation-between-mask-compliance-and-covid-19-outcomes-in-europe
“No government ever voluntarily reduces itself in size. Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we'll ever see on this earth!” - Ronald Reagan
“The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false-face for the urge to rule it." - H.L. Mencken, Minority Report
70,770 views Jun 17, 2022
Anything Goes
224K subscribers
https://youtu.be/IRWfVc9nR4M
https://www.youtube.com/c/AnythingGoesChannel