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The Truth About Mainstream Media & Censorship | Erin Elizabeth at The Truth About Cance LIVE 2019
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98 views • September 14, 2020
Do you ever feel like the mainstream media is becoming more and more biased? In this clip from TTAV LIVE! 2020, we hear from Erin Elizabeth (founder of Health Nut News) on why censorship is becoming more aggressive every day.
Be sure to watch the entire clip to learn WHY the media is trying to silence you, HOW you can fight back... and the truth about your health.
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About Erin Elizabeth
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Erin Elizabeth is a longtime activist with a passion for the healing arts, working in the arena for a quarter-century. Her site HealthNutNews.com has cracked the top 20 Natural Health sites worldwide. She is an author, public speaker, and has recently done TV and film programs for some of her original work which have attracted international media coverage.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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About TTAC LIVE 2019
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In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
Be sure to watch the entire clip to learn WHY the media is trying to silence you, HOW you can fight back... and the truth about your health.
---------------------------------
About Erin Elizabeth
---------------------------------
Erin Elizabeth is a longtime activist with a passion for the healing arts, working in the arena for a quarter-century. Her site HealthNutNews.com has cracked the top 20 Natural Health sites worldwide. She is an author, public speaker, and has recently done TV and film programs for some of her original work which have attracted international media coverage.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
-------------------------------------
About TTAC LIVE 2019
-------------------------------------
In October 2019, more than 40 of the world’s most renowned and respected cancer and natural health experts came together in Anaheim, CA for The Truth About Cancer LIVE 2019.
Each speaker revealed their latest therapies and breakthroughs to beat, treat, and prevent cancer. The information they shared changed the lives of countless people and gave everyone hope for a healthier life.
Because the truth is: There are MANY different ways to prevent and heal cancer... and we don’t want you to miss a single one. The knowledge you gain from these presentation excerpts can help eliminate the fear of cancer from your life and replace it with hope.
Discover little-known natural therapies, treatments, and protocols to heal and prevent cancer from 40 of the world’s leading cancer experts. Go here to find out more: http://bit.ly/ttac-live-2019.
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