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#ASKTHEEXPERTS - Doctors, Nurses & Health Care Professionals From Around The World: "The COVID Vaccine Is Neither Safe Nor Effective" (Video)
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5146 views • December 08, 2020
In a new video montage from Oracle Films titled "Ask the Experts," medical doctors, nurses, and a host of other medical professionals warn the public of the lack of trials and add that the COVID vaccine is neither safe nor effective. They also believe the human race will be the guinea pig in this experiment, and not one Big Pharma company nor government bureaucrat will be held accountable for what they expect to be a high volume of adverse reactions to the vaccine.
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