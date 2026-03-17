Ramadan as a Recruitment Facade: Masking Islam’s Arab Hierarchy for White European Converts

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This analysis explores Ramadan's public image as a month of charity and community, examining its role in attracting converts in White-majority societies while highlighting persistent ethnic hierarchies within Islam that affect European-origin individuals.
Read the complete article at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/ramadan-as-a-recruitment-facade-masking
#Ramadan #IslamHierarchy #WhiteConverts #MuslimCharity #EthnicDynamics
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