Are You Speaking Out About This?

Andrea Beaman
Published a month ago

Some people disagree with my opinions and statements – and that’s ok. Being able to express yourself is critical to wellbeing and you want to do it with grace and wisdom and without blame and shame. Take a listen to Episode 14 to hear what people are saying.


WHAT YOU'LL DISCOVER:

• Words have power, resonance and vibration

• Why I encourage clients and students to express their opinions and feelings

• The fear of cancelation is real, but doesn’t need to be a deterrent

• Are you being steam rolled by the government or media?

• Empowerment to take your authority back by using your voice

• Link to watch the episode on Censorship referenced in the episode: https://youtu.be/VlENTHDhCu8


If you are interested in learning more on how to follow Andrea's guide lines to heal your thyroid condition, opt-in here: https://andreabeaman.lpages.co/thyroid-myths/


