Challenges and Benefits of Organic Textiles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your skin is your largest organ—what touches it is as important as what you eat. Delilah Home CEO Michael Tour explains how their GOTS-certified textiles ensure ZERO harmful chemicals from seed to product. The key is consumer education: understanding what you're buying lets you vote with your dollars for a cleaner, safer world.
#OrganicTextiles #GOTS #CleanLiving #ConsumerAwareness #DelilahHome #NonToxic #SustainableFashion
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport